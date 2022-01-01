Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR

975 S. Amity Rd, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon$24.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Shrimp & Filet Mignon Hibachi Family Meal$64.95
Rockin' Hibachi Family Meals will elevate your dinner without the extra effort from you! Your choice of Chicken, Filet, Shrimp or combination of a couple! All family meals come with Fried Rice and Hibachi Vegetables!
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill (Conway)

915 Front St, Conway

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Boursin Filet Mignon$49.99
USDA Prime 8oz center cut filet, veal Demi glaze, Boursin butter, served with parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus. "This item comes with salad but does not include side"
More about Pasta Grill (Conway)

