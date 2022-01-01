Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Conway

Stoby's Restaurant - Conway

805 Donaghey, Conway

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Captain Crunch French Toast$8.00
French Toast with a burst of flavor and crunch! This will transform your old childhood favorite into an over-the-top gourmet brunch!
French Toast Sticks$4.25
Who said kids don't deserve gourmet!? Not from the freezer, these are made in house. A real treat.
French Toast$7.25
French toast made with fresh baked ciabatta. Whole loaves of ciabatta bread are available next door from Patticakes Bakery.
Doc's Coffee & Creamery

315 Hwy 65 N, Conway

No reviews yet
French Toast Muffin$4.50
