Gyoza in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve gyoza

Naru Asian Restaurant

605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza Dumpling (6pcs)$6.00
Fried or steamed chicken and vegetable dumplings served with tempura sauce.
🥬Vegetable Gyozas (6pcs) 🥬$6.00
Fried or steamed vegetable gyoza dumplings served with tempura dipping sauce.
More about Naru Asian Restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-003 Conway, AR

975 S. Amity Rd, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - AR-003 Conway, AR

