Lobsters in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Naru Asian Restaurant
Naru Asian Restaurant
605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway
|Lobster Roll
|$14.00
Inside: Tempura lobster, crab, asparagus
On Top: Mango salsa, masago, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR
Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR
975 S. Amity Rd, Conway
|Rockin Lobster
|$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
|Lobster Solo
|$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce