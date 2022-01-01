Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Conway

Go
Conway restaurants
Toast

Conway restaurants that serve lobsters

Kohana Asian Restaurant image

 

Naru Asian Restaurant

605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$14.00
Inside: Tempura lobster, crab, asparagus
On Top: Mango salsa, masago, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce
More about Naru Asian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR

975 S. Amity Rd, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rockin Lobster$16.75
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Lobster Solo$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR

Browse other tasty dishes in Conway

Grits

Chocolate Cheesecake

Scallops

Seaweed Salad

Cake

French Fries

Chili

Cheesecake

Map

More near Conway to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston