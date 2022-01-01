Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Conway
/
Conway
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Conway restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
BBQ
Hog Pen BBQ
800 Walnut St, Conway
Avg 4.5
(64 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99
10 Mozzarella Sticks
More about Hog Pen BBQ
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
915 Front St, Conway
Avg 4.5
(736 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99
Hand breaded Mozzarella cheese served with tomato sauce.
More about Pasta Grill
