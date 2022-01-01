Pies in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve pies
More about PattiCakes Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
PattiCakes Bakery
2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway
|Possum Pie
|$22.00
A pie layered with sweetened pecan cream cheese, vanilla pie filling and chocolate pie filling. Topped with whipped icing, and pecans.
|Butterfinger Pie
|$23.00
A combination of cream cheese and butterfinger filling topped with crushed butterfingers and chocolate ganache.
|Chocolate Pie
|$20.00
Chocolate pie filling with a whipped meringue topping.
More about Stoby's Conway
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.75
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$4.75
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$4.75