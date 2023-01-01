Pork belly in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Naru Asian Restaurant
Naru Asian Restaurant
605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$13.00
Large bowl of fried rice, egg, pork belly, mixed vegetables, kimchi, topped with a fried egg.
|Char Sui BBQ Pork Belly Bao Bun
|$13.00
(Chinese Style Steamed Bun) - 4 steamed buns stuffed with Char Siu BBQ pork belly, topped with carrot, cucumber & onion pickled. Served with sweet potato fries, regular fries, fried rice or steamed rice.
|Char Siu BBQ Pork Belly
|$14.00
Char Siu BBQ pork belly served with a side of stir fry mixed Asian vegetables and steamed rice.
More about Ol Bart's Southern Eats - CONWAY QSR - 1220 Old Morrilton Highway
Ol Bart's Southern Eats - CONWAY QSR - 1220 Old Morrilton Highway
1220 Old Morrilton Highway, Conway
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$24.00
|Pork Belly Burnt End Platter
|$17.00
10oz of pork belly burnt ends comes with 2 sides, slaw, pickle, onion and whitbread.