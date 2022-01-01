Shrimp rolls in Conway

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Naru Asian Restaurant

605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bang Bang Shrimp Egg Rolls (4pcs)$11.00
Housemade - shrimp, cabbage, carrots, pepper jack cheese, drizzled with our house sauce & green onion.
Crunch Shrimp Roll$4.00
Boiled shrimp, cucumber, rolled in tempura crunch. Topped with eel sauce.
**Any modification / substitution on the 50% rolls will be charge full price.**
Crunch Shrimp Roll$8.00
Boiled shrimp, cucumber, rolled in tempura crunch. Topped with eel sauce.
More about Naru Asian Restaurant
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR

975 S. Amity Rd, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Roll$7.80
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR

