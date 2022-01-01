Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Kohana Asian Restaurant image

 

Naru Asian Restaurant

605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp & Vegetables$10.00
Tempura fried shrimps (4pcs) and mixed vegetables, tempura dipping sauce.
Tempura Shrimp Roll$9.00
Fried shrimp, crab, masago, avocado. Topped with eel sauce.
Tempura Shrimp Roll$4.50
Fried shrimp, crab, masago, avocado. Topped with eel sauce.
**Any modification / substitution on the 50% rolls will be charge full price.**
More about Naru Asian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR

975 S. Amity Rd, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Tempura Shrimp$5.20
Served with french fries and ketchup.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR

