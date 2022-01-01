Summer rolls in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve summer rolls
Naru Asian Restaurant
605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway
|Summer Rolls (2pcs)
|$8.00
Fresh rolls- spring mixed, cucumber, pickled daikon, mango, fried spring roll skin, wrapped in rice paper, peanut butter hoison dipping sauce.
*Your choice of: shrimp or BBQ pork patty
|🥬Vegetables Summer Rolls (2pcs) 🥬
|$6.00
Spring mixed, cucumber, pickled daikon, mango, fried tofu, fried spring roll skin, wrapped in rice paper, peanut butter hoisin dipping sauce
Rock N Roll Sushi - Conway, AR
975 S. Amity Rd, Conway
|Summer Crush Roll
|$8.95
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.