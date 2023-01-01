Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve tacos

Ol Bart's Southern Eats - CONWAY QSR - 1220 Old Morrilton Highway

1220 Old Morrilton Highway, Conway

Single Taco$4.50
More about Ol Bart's Southern Eats - CONWAY QSR - 1220 Old Morrilton Highway
SANDWICHES

Stoby's Restaurant - Conway

805 Donaghey, Conway

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
Xtra Taco Chips - Free$0.00
Pita Taco$8.25
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato in a pita. Served with a side of hot sauce and tortilla chips.
Taco Salad$11.00
Shredded lettuce, seasoned ground beef (or spicy chicken), tomatoes, red beans, shredded cheddar, olives, and Stoby's Original Taco Salad Dressing - Green Goddess. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Stoby's Restaurant - Conway

