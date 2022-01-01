Go
In 1907, the Sayres, Scheid & Sweeton clothing store was established at 28-30 East King Street – a space that the local newspaper at the time described as "one of the handsomest in the city." The 3-S store weathered a disastrous fire and various shifts in fashion trends over the course of its lengthy 82-year residence, holding fast to its promise to deliver high quality garments and attentive service up until closing its doors in 1995.
In November 2019, the 2nd floor at 28 East King Street debuted as CONWAY SOCIAL CLUB – a new food and beverage experience that's meant to serve as a reprieve from the bustle and distraction of the every day.
Drawing inspiration from the service-forward ethos of the venerable 3-S store along with the diverse taste experiences our team has enjoyed at bars and eateries from across the globe, Conway Social Club is dedicated to the provision of inventive cocktails and fare that are as thoughtful and interesting as they are approachable and delicious.

TAPAS

Focaccina Barese$6.00
Homemade focaccia with cherry tomatoes, & olives.
Black Jack Swizzle - 8 oz$20.00
Lairds Bonded Apple Jack I Blackberry Shrub I Fino Sherry I Citrus I Sage Bitters
| Serves Two |
Donate a Meal$8.00
TFB Hospitality proudly announces the launch of TFB Cares, a community nourishment program that's dedicated to providing meals to those in need in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While our teams from Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, Per Diem and TFB Catering will be handling food preparation and delivery, the Lancaster dining community at large is invited to help support by adding a community meal to their takeout order at either Annie Bailey's or Per Diem. Businesses interested in supporting the program can reach out to tfbcares@tfbhospitality.com for more info.
Gnocchi alla Romana$11.00
Gnocchi alla romana, truffle, sage
Beef "Short" Rib$19.00
Beef short ribs, mustard mash potato, mixed green salad
Stinco di maiale alla birra$16.00
Slow cooked Sakura pork shank, honey, mustard & beer glaze.
Naked and Famous - 4 oz$12.00
VIda Mezcal I Aperol I Yellow chartreuse
I Lime
Parmigiana di Melanzane$9.00
Eggplant with slow-cooked tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella cheese & parmigiano reggiano 18 months.
Lasagna Classica$14.00
Homemade fresh pasta layers, classic bolognese & bechamel sauce.
Tiramisu$8.00
House lady finger biscuits, eggs, mascarpone, coffe & cocoa powder.
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

28 E King Street

Lancaster PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
