Conyers restaurants you'll love

Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine
1300 Iris Dr SW, Conyers
|Popular items
|Shrimp and Grits
|$20.00
|Salmon & Two
|$21.00
|Fried Calamari
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Grub Shack
1180 W Ave. Suite A, Conyers
|Popular items
|Philly CheeseSteak
|$6.49
Provolone Cheese, Bell Peppers, Grilled Onions and Mayo
|Garlic Shrimp
Includes Corn on the Cobb and Potatoes.
|Catfish
Includes French Fries, Coleslaw and Two Hushpuppies
Gullah Fish and Shrimp
911 Chambers Dr., Conyers
|Popular items
|Seafood Grits
|$10.99
Bowl of Stone Ground Grits toppled with blue crab meat, fresh shrimp, corn and chicken sausage (no pork!)
|2pc Flounder Dinner
|$16.99
2 Pieces of Fish with 6 Pieces of Shrimp & Fries or Grits
|3pc Catfish Basket
|$15.99
3 Pieces of Fish with Fries or Grits
Azure
1815 Hwy 138 SE #500, Conyers
|Popular items
|Surf & Turf Kabob
|$19.00
Skewered grilled shrimp and ribeye steak with red onions, red, yellow and green peppers. Choice of yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley of carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.99
Grilled shrimp over creamy cheese grits or garlic mashed potatoes and smothered with cajun shrimp sauce.
|Ribeye Steak Dinner
|$23.00
Marinated ribeye skewered and grilled to perfection. Served with red onions, red, yellow and green peppers. Choice of seasoned yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley of carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.