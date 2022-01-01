Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Conyers

Conyers restaurants
Conyers restaurants that serve crab cakes

b36b02f6-e97b-49b7-9496-c1479231b5ad image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine

1300 Iris Dr SW, Conyers

Avg 4 (579 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$13.00
More about Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine
Azure image

 

Azure

1815 Hwy 138 SE #500, Conyers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake$12.99
Pan-Seared crab cakes on a bed of spring mix, served with our house dressing.
More about Azure

