Ribeye steak in Conyers
Conyers restaurants that serve ribeye steak
More about Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Coaxum's Low Country Cuisine
1300 Iris Dr SW, Conyers
|12oz Ribeye Steak
|$35.00
All steaks are served with a baked potato and 1 side of your choice.
More about Azure
Azure
1815 Hwy 138 SE #500, Conyers
|Ribeye Steak Dinner
|$23.99
Marinated ribeye skewered and grilled to perfection. Served with red onions, red, yellow and green peppers. Choice of seasoned yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley of carrots, broccoli and cauliflower.