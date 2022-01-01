Go
COOK.Needham

Cook is an “approachable, fun and introspective look at the process of being a restaurant. There’s a lot of bells and whistles in the industry, and this is kind of the opposite of that. I really wanted to make it a destination and second home for my customers.

109 Chapel St • $$

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)$27.00
sticky rice, ginger lemongrass broth,
bok choy
Allergens: soy, fish, sesame, dairy *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Truffle Fries (g)(v)$10.00
Parmesan, herbs, rosemary aioli.
Allergens: sesame, dairy, shellfish. (cross contamination in fryer)
Cobb Salad (g)$14.00
bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato, cucumber, egg, white balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad (v)$14.00
feta, za’atar pita chips, peppadew
hummus, olives, onion, tomato, cucumber,
creamy feta dressing.
Allergens: dairy, gluten, sesame
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
Allergens: gluten and fryer cross contamination allergies- dairy, sesame, shellfish
*Burger$17.00
cheddar, LTO, fries.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
*Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Kale Salad (v)(g)$14.00
brussels sprouts, parmesan, hazelnuts, verjus vinaigrette.
Allergens: tree nut, dairy
Kids Burger & Fries$12.00
Allergens: gluten, soy(bread) egg (bread), cross contamination fry allergies - shellfish, sesame.
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
2 per order. Aji crema, guacamole, pickled peppers & onions. Allergens: shellfish, gluten, dairy.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

109 Chapel St

Needham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
