NOW OPEN! 10 AM - 6 PM DAILY, CLOSED SUNDAYS!

710 W Cesar Chavez

Popular Items

Italian on Sourdough$10.00
Bacon Brioche Bun$5.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar & asiago baked into our housemade brioche dough
Blueberry Tea Cakes$4.00
Latte Lg$5.00
Mocha Lg$5.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Lemon aioli, provolone, sweet pickled radish, True Harvest romaine, wheat bread
Carrot Cupcake$3.00
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Buttermilk sweet dough & citrus buttermilk glaze
Ham & Cheese Quiche$6.00
Spinach, Ham & Asiago
Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
