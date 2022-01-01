Cookeville restaurants you'll love

Cookeville restaurants
Toast
  • Cookeville

Must-try Cookeville restaurants

Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub

586 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hooligans Wings$9.99
Cookeville's Best wings. You choose the Heat
Mozzarella Sticks$6.19
Served with Marinara
Chicken And Chips$9.29
Three chicken tenders served with your choice of one side and a small portion of coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES

37 Cedar Restaurant and Bar

37 North Cedar Avenue, Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (784 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$9.00
Ol' 37 Burger$12.00
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps

1227 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MiniBurger

310 W. Broad St., Cookeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jig Head Pub

114 West Main Street, Algood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
