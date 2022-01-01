Cheeseburgers in Cookeville
Cookeville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
586 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Topped with Apple Smoked Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese and Toppings
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps
1227 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville
|Smashed Double Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Two smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, and special sauce on brioche. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
|IrrationAle Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Hand pressed 8oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce, bacon strips, and breaded onion crisps on brioche. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Feeling frisky? add pulled pork 3 add egg 1