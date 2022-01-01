Fish sandwiches in Cookeville
Cookeville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
586 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville
|The Cod Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried Cod served on a hoagie with lettuce and tomato and a side of tartar sauce
More about IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue
1227 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville
|Blackened Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Pan seared blackened fish (market) with kale, pickled onion, and tomato on brioche. Served with house made tartar.