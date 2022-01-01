Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Cookeville

Cookeville restaurants
Cookeville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub

586 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville

The Cod Fish Sandwich$8.99
Fried Cod served on a hoagie with lettuce and tomato and a side of tartar sauce
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue

1227 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville

Blackened Fish Sandwich$15.00
Pan seared blackened fish (market) with kale, pickled onion, and tomato on brioche. Served with house made tartar.
