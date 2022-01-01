Grilled chicken in Cookeville
Cookeville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Hooligan's Half/Irish Pub
586 S Jefferson Ave, Cookeville
|Mojo Grilled Chicken sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo
IrrationALE Kitchen and Taps - 1227 North Washington Avenue
1227 North Washington Avenue, Cookeville
|Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
All natural 8oz chicken breast served over rice with fresh steamed broccoli. Choice of teriyaki, lemon, or blackened.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with creamy aioli, lettuce, sliced avocado, and pico on brioche.
|KIDS Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
6oz chicken breast served with choice of one side.