Cookie’s Country Chicken

Louisiana and Nashville style fried chicken, home cooked sides, amazing sandwiches and big ol buckets. We got something for everyone.

1744 NW MARKET ST

Popular Items

1 Piece$3.29
CCCKFCFB$14.95
Two scoops of mash taters, sweet corn, gravy, cheddar cheese and a heap of bites.
Cookie's Classic Sando w/Fries
Our signature fried chicken breast, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and sunny sauce
Bag O' Bites$7.95
Barn Burner w/Fries
Our signature fried chicken breast, shredded iceberg lettuce, Dukes mayo and pickles. Choose your spice level
3-Piece Combo Mix$16.95
Sauces
3-Piece Combo Dark$16.95
Spicy Slawsome w/Fries
Our signature fried chicken breast, country slaw, pickles, smoky sauce. Choose your spice level.
Tendies Combo w/Fries$16.95
Three golden strips perfect for dunkin’ in your favorite sauce.
Comes with fries, your choice of a homemade side, plus one sauce
See full menu

Location

Seattle WA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
