Quickly becoming a nationwide favorite, Cookie Rich has created two bite sized curvy cookies and sealed them together with a delectable filling. With 12 unique flavors and luxe packaging, these cookies make great gifts or the perfect sweet treat for yourself! Cookies are sold by the dozen (choose as many of each flavor as you would like!) or are also offered as a 4 pack. Want Cookie Rich at your next event or as a corporate gift? Contact us!

Best Seller 12 pack$33.00
3 each of our 4 best sellers: Chocolate Chip + Dark Fudge, Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Dark Fudge + Vanilla, Snickerdoodle + Cinnamon Brown Sugar
Build your own 4 pack$15.00
Choose as many of each flavor as you would like. Must add up to 4
Best Seller 4 Pack$15.00
1 each of: Chocolate Chip + Dark Fudge, Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Dark Fudge + Vanilla, Snickerdoodle + Cinnamon Brown Sugar
Build your own Dozen$33.00
Includes drawer style box, bag, and name tag, and storage/flavor card. Up to 3 dozen per bag unless specified otherwise. Cookies are kept cold until pick up.
Chef's Dozen (one of each)$33.00
Includes drawer style box, bag, name tag, and storage/flavor card. Up to 3 dozen per bag unless specified otherwise. Cookies are kept cold until pick up.
Gluten Free Dozen$33.00
4 of each: Gluten Free Chocolate Chip, Gluten Free Birthday, Gluten Free Dark Fudge. PLEASE NOTE: these cookies are not made in a certified gluten free facility. Includes drawer style box, bag, and name tag. Up to 3 dozen per bag unless specified otherwise. Cookies are kept cold until pick up.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
2201 N Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
