Cook on Thai

Enjoy the Taste of Thailand

15850 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite K • $$

Avg 4.1 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle$12.95
Wide rice noodle, egg, bell pepper, onion and basil leaves
Panang Curry$12.95
Bell pepper, kaffir (lime) leaf and coconut milk
Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-Fried rice with egg, cabbage, onion carrot and broccoli
Steam Rice$2.00
Crab Rangoon$9.95
Deep-fried wontons skin wrapped stuffed with crab meat and cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce
Pad See Ew$12.95
Wide rice noodle, Chinese broccoli with brown sauce
Vegetable Egg Roll$8.95
Deep-Fried mixed vegetables and glass noodle served with sweet & sour sauce
Yellow Curry$12.95
Yellow curry paste, potato, onion and coconut milk
Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Stir-fried rice with egg, onion, bell pepper and basil
Pad Thai$12.95
Egg, thin rice noodle, green onion, bean sprout topped with ground peanuts and lime
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15850 Soquel Canyon Parkway Suite K

Chino Hills CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
