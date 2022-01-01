Go
Toast

Cool Basil

Come on in and enjoy!

SUSHI

1250 Northwest 86th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2548 reviews)

Popular Items

Tom Ka Kai Soup
Creamy coconut milk simmered with galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, napa cabbage, and lime juice on top with green onions and cilantro. Choose your choice of meat;
Chicken Egg Rolls$5.95
Ground Chicken with mix vegetable and spices, deep fried till crispy with sweet and sour sauce.
Pad Thai$12.95
A very famous Thai dish. Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, grounded peanut and your choice of meat.
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea, carrot and topped with cashew nuts
Pad See Ew$12.95
The typical Thai street food. Stir-fried large flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrots and your choice of meat in brown soy sauce
INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
Would you like us to include silverware?
Fried Rice$10.95
Wok-fried rice, egg, soy sauce, onion, tomato and your choice of meat, topped with green onion and cilantro
Deep Fried Spring Roll$5.95
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle filling rolled in a light spring roll wrap then deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pork Pot Sticker$6.95
Thin pastry shells filled with pork; served with homemade dumpling sauce. Your choice of deep-fried or steamed.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1250 Northwest 86th St

Clive IA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PerKup Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to PerKup Cafe, Your one stop shop for a fantastic breakfast, lunch, or brunch, and specialty coffee!

Waterfront Seafood

No reviews yet

Waterfront Seafood Market has been the staple for fresh seafood in Iowa for over 35 years. We fly seafood in fresh, direct and sell via fresh market, dine in restaurant, bar and sushi bar. Come see what we have to offer as central Iowas BEST seafood provider.

Monarca Gourmet Paletas

No reviews yet

The best Ice Cream experience, located in Clive Iowa. Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston