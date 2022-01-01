Coop DeVille
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
12 circuit ave ext • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12 circuit ave ext
Oak bluffs MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nancy's Restaurant & Snack Bar
On Oak Bluffs Harbor Since 1960
The Ritz MV & Dilly's
Come in and enjoy!
Down Island
Down Island serves a diverse menu heavily reliant on farm fresh produce, poultry, fish, and meat from responsible sources, farmers, and fishers. The menu is a set, communal-style dinner of modern American cuisine.
Enchanted Chocolates
Small batch, from scratch, island made 72% cacao dark and milk chocolates. Enchanted Chocolates is the exclusive island chocolatier for MV Sea Salt - a true taste of the island. Enjoy our signature Almond Butter Çrunch, Sea Salt Caramels, Chocolate Bars and more. Convenient Contactless pick-up.