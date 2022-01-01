Go
Cooper's Mill

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

5151 Pooks Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

Jumbo Lump Maryland Crab Bites$22.00
Chesapeake remoulade.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Spicy Bethesda honey, almonds, and shaved pecorino.
Arne’s Pile-High Turkey$17.00
Shaved oven-roasted turkey, arugula, tomato, maple pepper bacon, spicy aioli, and Lyon's Bakery ciabatta. Served with fries.
Beyond Burger$20.00
Caramelized onion, portabella mushroom, and pepper jack cheese. Served with fries.
Roasted Butternut Squash$15.00
Baby arugula, toasted pepitas, pickled onion, heirloom carrot, firefly farm goat cheese, backbone mountain maple vinaigrette.
Simple Greens$11.00
Heirloom carrots, tomato, red wine vinaigrette
Firefly Farms Tomato$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, oven-dried tomato, and sweet basil.
Striped Bass$34.00
Forgotten Grain Bowl$23.00
Roasted local corn, bacon lardon, hickory bacon fat vinaigrette.
Cooper’s Mill Angus Burger$20.00
Smoked Bacon, Marmac Cheddar. Served with Fries
Fried Cookie Dough$11.00
Chocolate Chip, Bethesda Honey
Grilled Black Tiger Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Pepper sauce, pickled onion, cotija, mole Verde, corn tortilla, and lime.
Korean Short Rib Sliders$15.00
Chili, ginger soy, kimchi, Lyon's bakery, and potato rolls.
Spiced Brown Butter Cake$12.00
Dulce de Leche
Maryland Corn &amp; Crab Chowder$10.00
Chives, garlic butter croutons.
Cooper's Poutine$15.00
Crispy fries, bacon lardons, white cheddar cheese curds, mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, and scallions.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$19.00
Spicy aioli, Lyon's potato roll. Served with fries.
Smoke Pit Sammy$19.00
Smokey dry-rubbed duroc pork butt, tony pack's pickles, crispy onion, golden mustard BBQ.
Baby Kale Caesar$14.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, and shaved parmesan.
Orchard Harvest$16.00
Richardson farm greens, poached orchard pears, honey-coated pistachios, roasted grapes, quinoa, crispy bacon lardon, and cider vinaigrette.
Mother Earth Farm Roasted Mushroom$16.00
Fontina cheese, truffle oil, organic arugula, and shaved parmesan.
Grilled Shrimp &amp; Pesto$17.00
Basil pesto, baby spinach, mozzarella, local feta, chili, and garlic sauce.
Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
Truffle whipped cauliflower, local vegetables, and lemon chive brown butter.
Sea Scallops$39.00
Barley risotto, roasted garlic, local vegetables, saffron lemon vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken$16.00
Honey Garlic Sauce, Scallion, Sesame, Garlic Aioli
Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$28.00
Old bay remoulade, Lyon's bakery potato roll. Served with fries.
Giant Soft Pretzel$15.00
Sharp cheddar dip, and whole grain mustard.
Smith Island Cake$12.00
Chocolate &amp; Vanilla Layered Cake
Blackened Tiger Shrimp &amp; Stone Grits$29.00
Wild rice, aged cheddar, root vegetable, Bethesda honey citrus gastrique.
Braised Short Rib$36.00
Celery root puree, red wine, roasted tri-colored carrots, and broccoli.

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

5151 Pooks Hill Rd

Bethesda MD

