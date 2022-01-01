Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd • $$
Popular Items
|Jumbo Lump Maryland Crab Bites
|$22.00
Chesapeake remoulade.
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$14.00
Spicy Bethesda honey, almonds, and shaved pecorino.
|Arne’s Pile-High Turkey
|$17.00
Shaved oven-roasted turkey, arugula, tomato, maple pepper bacon, spicy aioli, and Lyon's Bakery ciabatta. Served with fries.
|Beyond Burger
|$20.00
Caramelized onion, portabella mushroom, and pepper jack cheese. Served with fries.
|Roasted Butternut Squash
|$15.00
Baby arugula, toasted pepitas, pickled onion, heirloom carrot, firefly farm goat cheese, backbone mountain maple vinaigrette.
|Simple Greens
|$11.00
Heirloom carrots, tomato, red wine vinaigrette
|Firefly Farms Tomato
|$14.00
Fresh mozzarella, oven-dried tomato, and sweet basil.
|Striped Bass
|$34.00
|Forgotten Grain Bowl
|$23.00
Roasted local corn, bacon lardon, hickory bacon fat vinaigrette.
|Cooper’s Mill Angus Burger
|$20.00
Smoked Bacon, Marmac Cheddar. Served with Fries
|Fried Cookie Dough
|$11.00
Chocolate Chip, Bethesda Honey
|Grilled Black Tiger Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Pepper sauce, pickled onion, cotija, mole Verde, corn tortilla, and lime.
|Korean Short Rib Sliders
|$15.00
Chili, ginger soy, kimchi, Lyon's bakery, and potato rolls.
|Spiced Brown Butter Cake
|$12.00
Dulce de Leche
|Maryland Corn & Crab Chowder
|$10.00
Chives, garlic butter croutons.
|Cooper's Poutine
|$15.00
Crispy fries, bacon lardons, white cheddar cheese curds, mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, and scallions.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$19.00
Spicy aioli, Lyon's potato roll. Served with fries.
|Smoke Pit Sammy
|$19.00
Smokey dry-rubbed duroc pork butt, tony pack's pickles, crispy onion, golden mustard BBQ.
|Baby Kale Caesar
|$14.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, and shaved parmesan.
|Orchard Harvest
|$16.00
Richardson farm greens, poached orchard pears, honey-coated pistachios, roasted grapes, quinoa, crispy bacon lardon, and cider vinaigrette.
|Mother Earth Farm Roasted Mushroom
|$16.00
Fontina cheese, truffle oil, organic arugula, and shaved parmesan.
|Grilled Shrimp & Pesto
|$17.00
Basil pesto, baby spinach, mozzarella, local feta, chili, and garlic sauce.
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$30.00
Truffle whipped cauliflower, local vegetables, and lemon chive brown butter.
|Sea Scallops
|$39.00
Barley risotto, roasted garlic, local vegetables, saffron lemon vinaigrette.
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Honey Garlic Sauce, Scallion, Sesame, Garlic Aioli
|Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$28.00
Old bay remoulade, Lyon's bakery potato roll. Served with fries.
|Giant Soft Pretzel
|$15.00
Sharp cheddar dip, and whole grain mustard.
|Smith Island Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate & Vanilla Layered Cake
|Blackened Tiger Shrimp & Stone Grits
|$29.00
Wild rice, aged cheddar, root vegetable, Bethesda honey citrus gastrique.
|Braised Short Rib
|$36.00
Celery root puree, red wine, roasted tri-colored carrots, and broccoli.
