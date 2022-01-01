Go
Coopershill

Cooper's Hill Public House is an Irish-inspired gastropub with over 200 whiskeys, local food, and great craic.

6 School Street • $$

Avg 4 (142 reviews)

Popular Items

Neuben$15.00
Corned beef, pickled red cabbage, Dubliner Irish cheese, mustard sauce and a whiskey cream sauce on the Bread Shed rye bread. Served with chips (fries) and a pickle.
Pecan Bread Pudding$7.00
A Cooper's Hill favorite!
Wings$12.00
Fried chicken wings tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Black & Blue Burger$15.00
Our local grass-fed beef burger with blackening spice and gorgonzola crumbles, with greens, tomato and onion on a Bread Shed brioche bun. Served with chips (fries) and a pickle.
Build Your Own Burger$13.00
Start with a local grass-fed beef burger with greens, tomato and onion on a Bread Shed brioche bun. Add your choice of cheese and toppings! Served with chips (fries) and a pickle.
Mac & Cheese
Built to order every time, our creamy Mac & Cheese is filled with peas and crumbled bacon, then finished with Dubliner Irish cheese and a bread crumb crust
Irish Nachos$12.00
A Coopershill favorite! Thin sliced potatoes (crisps) topped with bacon, our scratch made nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and scallions.
Potatoes (Chips & Crisps)$4.50
Choose crisps, chips, or potato skins, and add on your choice of toppings!
Crisps: thin sliced, like potato chips
Chips: fries
Fish & Chips$19.00
A Cooper's Hill favorite! Fresh haddock, beer battered and fried, served with chips (fries), tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Grass fed lamb with vegetables, topped with champs (creamy mashed potatoes with scallions).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6 School Street

Peterborough NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

