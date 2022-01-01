Coopershill
Cooper's Hill Public House is an Irish-inspired gastropub with over 200 whiskeys, local food, and great craic.
6 School Street • $$
6 School Street
Peterborough NH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
