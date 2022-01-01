Coopersville Brewing Company

Go
A new fork on the ale trail between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. The trail we’re blazing is a new one for our community, we are the first brewery located in the City of Coopersville.

BBQ

1275 W Randall St. • $$

Avg 4.9 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Oh My Quad Becky
Belgian Quad
This big beer brings those delicious and unique Belgian fruity esters and has a delightful sweetness. It is deceptively smooth for a high ABV beer.
ABV 9.2%
This is How We Gruit
Sour Gruit Saison, A Gruit, sometimes called an “ancient ale”, is a beer brewed without using a single hop. We chose to roll with mugwort, yarrow and lemon peel in lieu of the hops. We used a saison yeast for some farmhouse funk and then dropped the PH to add a nice tart/sour flavor.
ABV 6.6%
Brix - Orange Cream Soda$2.50
64oz Growler - Refill
It was all a C.R.E.A.M
Light bodied cream ale. C.R.E.A.M. stands for Coopersville Recreation, Education, Arts, and Music. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the community.
ABV 6.1
Hand Squeezed$5.50
Juicy IPA. Blend of 4 Michigan proprietary hops...Mackinac, Cooper, Paradigm, and Bergamot.
ABV 7.1%
Moo-tella$6.50
Milk Stout. Dark Side of the Moo base with a hazelnut and cocoa infused flavor. Milk stout w/hazelnut and chocolate. Contains lactose
ABV 7.6%
Base Jam - TOGO Can$7.50
Cow Tippin'$5.50
Milk chocolate brown ale. Light body. Malt forward. Contains lactose
ABV 4.6%
Location

1275 W Randall St.

Coopersville MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
