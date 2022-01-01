Coopersville restaurants you'll love
Coopersville's top cuisines
Must-try Coopersville restaurants
More about One Eyed Pete's
BBQ
One Eyed Pete's
1275 W Randall St., Coopersville
|Popular items
|Full BBQ Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, BBQ Baked Beans
|1/2 BBQ Nachos
|$8.00
Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, BBQ Baked Beans
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Smoked, Fried, Seasoned and served “naked” with choice of two BBQ sauces
Make it a basket (fries and slaw) for $15.00
More about Champs Bar & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Champs Bar & Grill
287 Main St, Coopersville
|Popular items
|Bronco Burger
|$10.75
|Pretzel Stix With Queso Dip
|$5.75
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.75
More about Coopersville Brewing Company
BBQ
Coopersville Brewing Company
1275 W Randall St., Coopersville
|Popular items
|Alt's Oil
Dark Lager w/ Black Tea. We set out to make a drinkable and crushable dark lager. This is light, w/ just the right amount of roasted malt to add the dark color and subtle flavor. The black tea's earthy and malty flavor profile pairs perfectly.
ABV 5.4%
|Glass Growler
|$6.00
|64oz Growler - Refill