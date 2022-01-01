Coopersville restaurants you'll love

Go
Coopersville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Coopersville

Coopersville's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Coopersville restaurants

One Eyed Pete's image

BBQ

One Eyed Pete's

1275 W Randall St., Coopersville

Avg 4.3 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full BBQ Nachos$12.00
Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, BBQ Baked Beans
1/2 BBQ Nachos$8.00
Tortilla Chips, House Slaw, BBQ Sauce, Charred Corn, Charred Poblano, House made Queso, Roasted Garlic Aioli, choice of Chicken, Pork, Brisket, BBQ Baked Beans
Chicken Wings$13.00
Smoked, Fried, Seasoned and served “naked” with choice of two BBQ sauces
Make it a basket (fries and slaw) for $15.00
More about One Eyed Pete's
Champs Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Champs Bar & Grill

287 Main St, Coopersville

Avg 4.4 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bronco Burger$10.75
Pretzel Stix With Queso Dip$5.75
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.75
More about Champs Bar & Grill
Coopersville Brewing Company image

BBQ

Coopersville Brewing Company

1275 W Randall St., Coopersville

Avg 4.9 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Alt's Oil
Dark Lager w/ Black Tea. We set out to make a drinkable and crushable dark lager. This is light, w/ just the right amount of roasted malt to add the dark color and subtle flavor. The black tea's earthy and malty flavor profile pairs perfectly.
ABV 5.4%
Glass Growler$6.00
64oz Growler - Refill
More about Coopersville Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Coopersville

Chicken Tenders

Burritos

Map

More near Coopersville to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston