Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Coopersville

Go
Coopersville restaurants
Toast

Coopersville restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Main pic

 

Champs Bar and Grill

287 Main Street, Coopersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Burrito$10.75
More about Champs Bar and Grill
Champs Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Champs Bar & Grill

287 Main St, Coopersville

Avg 4.4 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$9.75
More about Champs Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Coopersville

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Quesadillas

Green Beans

Burritos

Map

More near Coopersville to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (355 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston