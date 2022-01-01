Chicken tenders in Coopersville

Go
Coopersville restaurants
Toast

Coopersville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Champs Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Champs Bar & Grill

287 Main St, Coopersville

Avg 4.4 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap$8.75
Chicken Tenders$8.75
More about Champs Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Coopersville

Burritos

Map

More near Coopersville to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston