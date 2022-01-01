Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Coopersville

Go
Coopersville restaurants
Toast

Coopersville restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Main pic

 

Champs Bar and Grill

287 Main Street, Coopersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$10.75
More about Champs Bar and Grill
Champs Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Champs Bar & Grill

287 Main St, Coopersville

Avg 4.4 (586 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$9.75
More about Champs Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Coopersville

Chicken Tenders

Taco Salad

Fried Pickles

Fajitas

Chicken Burritos

Nachos

Tacos

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Coopersville to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Grand Haven

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (902 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (664 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston