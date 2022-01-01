Go
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack

Coosaw Creek Crab Shack has been locally owned and operated for 16 years. We appreciate your business.

8486 Dorchester Road

Popular Items

FRIED SWEET CORN FRITTERS$6.99
Served with homemade honeybutter.
1/2 LB PEEL & EAT$12.99
Eight large steam shrimp served with cocktail and melted butter.
FROGMORE$22.99
2/3 lb. of steamed shrimp served with potatoes, corn and sausage.
SNOW CRAB BUCKET$44.99
Three clusters of snow crab legs served with potatoes and corn. (If you would like to choose two different sides you can from the side list.)
KID CORNDOG$3.99
LB. PEEL & EAT$24.99
One pound of peel and eat shrimp served with butter and cocktail sauce.
SNOW/SHRIMP BUCKET$43.99
2 clusters of snow crab, 2/3 lb of peel and eat shrimp served with potatoes and corn. (If you would like to choose two different sides you can from the side list.)
HALF OYSTER BUCKET (7)$14.99
KID SHRIMP$5.99
Four ounces of popcorn shrimp served with one side.
KIDS CHEZ BURGER SLIDERS$6.99
Location

Charleston SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
