COOTER BROWN'S RIB SHACK

Locally owned rib joint specializing in BBQ Ribs!!

8464 Alabama Highway 204

Popular Items

Family Rib Pack$43.00
Full Slab, two pints of sides and choice of white bread or hushpuppies
extra dressing$0.60
BBQ Beans$3.10
Full Slab$31.00
Our AWARD WINNING spare ribs are covered with our dry rub and slowly smoked for hours to give them a great taste you can’t find anywhere but Cooter Brown’s.
Cheeseburger
Classic Cheeseburger with your choice of cheese
BBQ Pork Sandwich$8.25
Make pork sandwich a Memphis Style by adding Cole Slaw for $1.50
Half Slab$16.00
Our AWARD WINNING spare ribs are covered with our dry rub and slowly smoked for hours to give them a great taste you can’t find anywhere but Cooter Brown’s.
Corn nuggets$3.10
BBQ Pork Platter$12.00
Hillbilly Eggrolls$7.50
Eggrolls done Cooter style! Thanks Donnie!
Location

Jacksonville AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

