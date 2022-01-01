Go
COPA is the nation's first farm-to-table Cuban restaurant and a certified living wage employer. Thank you for your support!

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

107 W. Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1637 reviews)

Popular Items

Tres Chocolates$10.00
Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)
Cuban Bread$3.50
Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)
Medianoche$16.00
Our famous slow-roasted pork with Spanish jamón, manchego cheese, mustard, and pickle, on our house-made brioche bun.
Croquetas$10.00
Cuban fritters made with pork, serrano ham, spices, and corn starch. Served with our signature mojo sauce. (GF, but fried in the same lard as items containing gluten)
Family Pork Dinner
Cuban comfort food at its finest. Arroz congris (white rice cooked with black beans), chicharitas (plantain chips), seasonal salad, and avocado. Served with local pasture-raised pork from Parker Family Farms.
Estrella Galicia: Lager (5.5%)$5.00
Hijos de Rivera Brewery. Galicia, Spain.
4.7% ABV
Havana$16.00
This classic from Cuba’s capital city features slow roasted pork, ham, cheese, pickle, mustard, and mojo sauce.
Fried Pork Belly$12.00
Parker Family Farms pasture-raised pork belly, seasoned with our dry brine (sugar and salt) and deep fried. (GF)
El Paleo$13.75
Enjoy the best of Cuban food with a grain-free plate featuring our famous pasture-raised slow-roasted pork, seasonal salad, avocado, and house-made plantain chips. For a low-carb option, sub out the plantain chips for extra salad. (GF)
El Caney$15.00
This twist on a Cuban sandwich brings together our slow roasted pork, avocado, cheese, a touch of mustard, and mojo sauce.
107 W. Main Street

Durham NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
