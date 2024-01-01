Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse - Vaughan - 205 Marycroft Ave
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
205 Marycroft Ave, Vaughan CN L4L 5X8
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2005 - Woodbridge, ON
No Reviews
4585 Highway 7 Woodbridge, ON L4L 9T8
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2004 - Thornhill, ON
No Reviews
531 Atkinson Ave Thornhill, ON L4J 8L7
View restaurant
Food Fight BBQ Smokehouse Brampton - 100 Maritime Ontario Boulevard
No Reviews
100 Maritime Ontario Boulevard Brampton, CN L6S 0E7
View restaurant