Copal Mexican Cuisine

Come on in and enjoy!

4747 Pioneers Blvd

Popular Items

Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Cheese Dip$6.50
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.
House 12oz$9.00
Fish & Shrimp Baja Style Tacos$14.50
Grilled mahi mahi and battered shrimp, chipotle mayonnaise, crispy leeks, red cabbage and pineapple mango pico de gallo on flour tortilla
Creamy Tomato Enchiladas$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Burrito$13.00
Your choice of protein, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and
avocado served with rice and beans
and topped with your favorite salsa!
Birria Tacos$13.50
Fajitas (Regular)
Enchiladas Mole$14.00
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
Guacamole (Regular)$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Location

4747 Pioneers Blvd

Lincoln NE

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
