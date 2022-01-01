Go
COPAL

Para todo mal mezcal. Para todo bien también!

Tlayuda (gf)$21.00
oaxacan corn shell topped with ground chicharron, black bean paste, cecina (grilled pork adobo), tasajo (thinly cut salt- cured wagyu steak), Oaxacan chorizo, quesillo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
Coloradito$21.00
bright tomato, chile ancho, guajillo, plantain, chocolate, raisin, cinnamon, sesame, almond, hierba
santa. Served with your choice of chicken, pork, or sweet potato + chayote and rice and tortillas made by hand from nixtamalized corn ground in house daily.
Quesadilla del Mercado$15.00
2 Market-style quesadillas with Oaxacan quesillo, mushrooms, epazote, rajas, and nopales in our housemaid tortillas, Served with refried beans and guajillo salsa. Veg/GF
Tamal en Hoja de Maiz (vegetarian)$16.00
Rajas con queso - 2 corn tamales wrapped in corn husk. served with black beans and nopales salad
Esquites$9.00
Grilled corn in a epazote broth topped with lime, queso fresco, aioli and chile de gusano. Veg/GF
Guacamole$8.00
Housemade guacamole served with chips.
Veg/GF
Negro$21.00
deep, roasted mole prepared with roasted chile ancho, chocolate, hierba santa, avocado leaf, and nuts. Served with your choice of chicken, pork, or sweet potato + chayote and rice and tortillas made by hand from nixtamalized corn ground in house daily.
Molotes (gf)$13.00
crispy masa fritters stuffed with potato + chorizo. Topped with black bean paste, avocado salsa, queso fresco, guajillo salsa. vegetarian + vegan option. (3)
Enchiladas de Mole Rojo$17.00
pork picadillo containing tomato, raisins, almonds. topped with mole coloradito and queso fresco (3). served with rice. (please note: picadillo is premade)
Taquitos$13.00
3 crispy tacos served with guacasalsa, bean puree, crema, queso fresco, and shredded reddish. Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Potato.
Location

1203 Mission St Suite

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
