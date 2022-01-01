Go
Toast

Copenhagen Coffee House

Coffee, Community, and Good Eats on the Southside of the Square in Adorable Downtown Stamford, TX!

126 E. Hamilton

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$3.75
Cinnamon Scone$3.00
Blueberry Crumb Muffin$3.75
To Go Double Espresso$2.00
Cold Brew$3.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Ice Cream$3.75
Blended Latte
Signature Latte$4.75
Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Dill seasoned chicken salad sandwich on sourdough.
See full menu

Location

126 E. Hamilton

Stamford TX

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Ugly Mug Kitchen

No reviews yet

The Ugly Mug Kitchen is a restaurant and coffee shop that offers a delicious breakfast and lunch menu featuring gourmet biscuits, sandwiches, baked goods, and espresso-based beverages. It is our goal that you will be greeted with a smile upon arrival and that your order will be taken and delivered efficiently. You will have the option of dining in or easily taking your order to-go. To skip the line, use our online ordering ahead of time, and pick up through our carry-out only door on the east side of the building.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston