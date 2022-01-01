Go
Copita Tequileria y Comida

Located in the heart of downtown Sausalito, Copita is a vibrant neighborhood restaurant serving seasonal and modern Mexican fare with a twist. Copita offers lunch and dinner daily plus weekend brunch on our socially-distanced outdoor patio. Executive Chef Aaron Sabido is at the helm of our kitchen in collaboration with Chef/Co-Owner Joanne Weir. Our menus are 100% gluten-free and feature local California produce, including organic handmade tortillas for our extensive taco list. With over 100 tequilas, mezcals, an award-winning margarita and unique cocktail lineup, Copita also has put in place strict protocols for the safety of our guests, staff and community. Salud!

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

739 Bridgeway 2a • $$

Avg 4.1 (2425 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada$13.00
Marinated flank steak | charred tomatillo | salsa | caramelized red onions | cilantro
Kids Quesadilla$10.00
Oaxaca Cheese, black beans, sour cream, guacamole
Tortilla Soup$7.00
Pulled chicken | winter vegetables | avocado | queso Cotija | tortilla ribbons
10 Taco Box$50.00
10 taco mix | up to 3 choices of meat
Guacamole$11.00
Avocado | chile serrano | cilantro | onion
Side Rice$4.00
Al Pastor$12.00
Achiote marinated and spit roasted pork | caramelized pineapple salsa | onion | cilantro
Chips & Two Salsas$5.00
Charred roma tomato | Tomatillo mint
Baja Style Cod$13.00
House battered cod | avocado, wasabi & parmesan aioli | cabbage slaw | micro shiso
Beet Salad$14.00
Golden and red beets | watermelon radishes | shaved fennel | cilantro | avocado | fresh goat cheese |
chipotle dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

739 Bridgeway 2a

Sausalito CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
