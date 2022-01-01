Copita Tequileria y Comida

Located in the heart of downtown Sausalito, Copita is a vibrant neighborhood restaurant serving seasonal and modern Mexican fare with a twist. Copita offers lunch and dinner daily plus weekend brunch on our socially-distanced outdoor patio. Executive Chef Aaron Sabido is at the helm of our kitchen in collaboration with Chef/Co-Owner Joanne Weir. Our menus are 100% gluten-free and feature local California produce, including organic handmade tortillas for our extensive taco list. With over 100 tequilas, mezcals, an award-winning margarita and unique cocktail lineup, Copita also has put in place strict protocols for the safety of our guests, staff and community. Salud!



TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

739 Bridgeway 2a • $$