Coppa Osteria
Coppa Osteria is the perfect pairing of food and lifestyle. The Dough Room takes center stage – and is where handmade pastas and dough for pizza are made daily. Neapolitan inspired pizzas are some of the most popular items on the menu – the Coppa Pepperoni and Carnissima are crowd favorites. Diners also flock for the Fritto Misto, Burrata Pomodoro and Spaghetti Carbonara. A large outdoor patio is the ideal meeting place for an after-work aperitivo.
PIZZA • PASTA
5210 Morningside Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5210 Morningside Dr
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
