Coppa Osteria

Coppa Osteria is the perfect pairing of food and lifestyle. The Dough Room takes center stage – and is where handmade pastas and dough for pizza are made daily. Neapolitan inspired pizzas are some of the most popular items on the menu – the Coppa Pepperoni and Carnissima are crowd favorites. Diners also flock for the Fritto Misto, Burrata Pomodoro and Spaghetti Carbonara. A large outdoor patio is the ideal meeting place for an after-work aperitivo.

PIZZA • PASTA

5210 Morningside Dr • $

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)

Popular Items

Parmesan Rigatoni$23.00
parmesan, tarragon, english green peas, prosciutto san daniele
Coppa's Pepperoni$21.00
tomato, goat cheese, caramelized onions, pepperoni, mozzarella
Tuscan Kale$12.00
parmesan, pine nuts, red onions, golden raisins, ciabatta croutons, lemon vinaigrette
Margherita$19.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Italian Chopped Salad$12.00
iceberg, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, crispy chickpeas,
baby heirloom tomatoes, parsley, red wine vinaigrette
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
black paper, parsley, salumi toscano, egg yolk, parmesan cream
Penne alla Coppa$20.00
basil, parmesan, pomodoro
Conchiglie Bolognese$24.00
house-made bolognese
Meatballs al Forno$21.00
marinara, ricotta, garlic bread
Mushroom Ravioli$24.00
wild mushrooms, ricotta, thyme, beurre blanc
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5210 Morningside Dr

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
