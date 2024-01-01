Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Coppell

Coppell restaurants
Coppell restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Desi Chowrastha - Coppell, TX

121 East State Highway 121, Coppell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avakai Chicken Biryani$15.99
Chicken fry Biryani$15.99
Chicken 65 Biryani$15.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Coppell, TX
Paradise Biryani Pointe -

751 South Macarthur Boulevard , Coppell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paradise Boneless Chicken Biryani$14.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
Paradise-Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe -

