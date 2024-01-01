Chicken biryani in Coppell
Coppell restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Desi Chowrastha - Coppell, TX
Desi Chowrastha - Coppell, TX
121 East State Highway 121, Coppell
|Avakai Chicken Biryani
|$15.99
|Chicken fry Biryani
|$15.99
|Chicken 65 Biryani
|$15.99
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe -
Paradise Biryani Pointe -
751 South Macarthur Boulevard , Coppell
|Paradise Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$14.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.
|Paradise-Chicken Dum Biryani
|$13.99
Basmati rice cooked with tender pieces of young chicken, blended with herbs and Paradise spl. spices then with garnished eggs, onions and lemon.