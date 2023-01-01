Chicken salad in Coppell
Coppell restaurants that serve chicken salad
JC's Burger Bar
160 W. Sandy Lake Road, Coppell
|Bleu Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Buffalo Chicken strips (fried or grilled) on romaine - red onion - cherry tomatoes - bleu cheese crumbles. Served with Ranch Dressing
Ascension Coffee - The Sound (Cypress Waters)
3121 Olympus Blvd, Coppell
|Curry Chicken Salad Sammie
|$12.50
romaine, golden raisins, chives, toasted hippie bread
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine, parmesan, soft boiled egg, croissant croutons
|Curry Chicken Salad Style
|$10.50
romaine, golden raisins, chives