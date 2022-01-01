Go
The Copper Door

The Copper Door features mid-western Black Angus steaks, fresh seafood and a well-chosen selection of quality wines.
The Copper Door offers guests two intimate dining rooms and a full bar.
Join us for dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings. We also offer wine pairing dinners throughout the year – join our email club to stay informed!
The dress code is smart casual to formal – nice jeans or slacks paired with a top or collared shirt would be acceptable. We ask that gentlemen remove their hats indoors.
The restaurant is also available for private parties and special events. Call or email info@thecopperdoor.com for details.
For donation and media requests, please contact ada@thecopperdoor.com.

950 HWY 64 Business • $$$

Avg 4.7 (651 reviews)

Popular Items

Tusquittee Salad
Belgian endive, mixed greens, candied walnut, mandarin orange, goat cheese & raspberry vinaigrette
Bone-in Ribeye$20.00
Well-marbled, generous 16 ounce cut from "Meats by Linz", best grilled to medium
Osso Bucco
Hand trimmed filet grilled, blackened, bronzed or sauteed with roasted potatoes and vegetable
Wedge Salad$9.00
Crispy iceberg wedge with tomato, bacon & blue cheese dressing
Bread Pudding$7.00
Tenderloin$15.00
Tender corn fed 8 ounce center-cut "Meats by Linz" filet grilled to your preference
Chocolate Decadence$8.00
Rich flourless chocolate torte with your choice of ice cream
Crawfish Tortellini$23.00
Cheese-filled tortellini tossed with crawfish tails in tasso cream sauce
Mushroom Bisque$6.50
Chipotle Chicken$18.00
Chipotle marinated chicken breast with garlic mashed potato & vegetable

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

950 HWY 64 Business

Hayesville NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

