The Copper Door features mid-western Black Angus steaks, fresh seafood and a well-chosen selection of quality wines.

The Copper Door offers guests two intimate dining rooms and a full bar.

Join us for dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings. We also offer wine pairing dinners throughout the year – join our email club to stay informed!

The dress code is smart casual to formal – nice jeans or slacks paired with a top or collared shirt would be acceptable. We ask that gentlemen remove their hats indoors.

The restaurant is also available for private parties and special events. Call or email info@thecopperdoor.com for details.

For donation and media requests, please contact ada@thecopperdoor.com.



950 HWY 64 Business • $$$