Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)

Brussels Sprouts$8.00
caramelized brussels sprouts | ssamjang vinaigrette | scallions | parsley | toasted peanuts | gochugaru
Pork Belly Steamed Buns$13.00
braised asian pork belly | hoisin BBQ | pickled daikon radish | shredded carrot | jalapeño | cilantro
Sourdough Soft Pretzel$10.00
Tuba Baking (local) Swabian-style sourdough pretzel | quark queso | house chinese mustard
Loaded Frites$13.00
pommes frites | adobo-braised chicken | Urban Stead quark queso | aji verde | cotija | radish
Wonton Nachos$13.00
crispy pork shoulder carnitas | Urban Stead quark queso | korean bbq sauce | cilantro | pickled red onion | jalapeno | lime | house wonton chips | optional: fried egg and/or house kimchi
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell
Pommes Frites/ Sd Spicy Ketchup$6.00
Crispy Asian Wings$16.00
Korean-style crispy chicken wings | buttermilk brined | choice of sauces | served with celery and serrano ranch
Birria Tacos$12.00
slow braised beef cheeks | tortilleria garcia corn shell | chile consommé (Side to dunk) | white onion | oaxaca cheese | cilantro | jalapeno salsa verde (side)
C&F Burger$14.00
local grass fed ground beef | tallow | cheddar | bacon pepper jam | tossed arugula | korean pickles | togarashi dijonnaise | sesame challah bun
Cincinnati OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
