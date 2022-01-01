Go
Toast

Copper House Deli

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

100 E. Bridge St • $

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Salad$8.49
You tell us what you want and we will add it to the bowl. Comes with ham or turkey.
Big River Dipper$9.49
This is the big brother to our big beefy cheese. On a toasted hoagie roll this beauty has marinated top round roast beef covered in melted American, Provolone, and Swiss cheese then topped with some healthy bacon. We already dipped it so you wouldn't have to.
Close Talker$9.85
With it's combination of loud & bold flavors, this sandwich is sure to get people talking. We dubbed this the "Close Talker" and it includes our smoked brisket from Georges' River Market & Butchery. Then we take that slow cooked brisket and smother it with pepper-jack cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, banana peppers, onions, and bacon--all sandwiched between two pieces of sourdough bread toasted with garlic spread. It's so good you might want to go right up to someone and tell them, but for their sake we can keep it just between us. 😉
Traditional Club$8.95
Traditional club with with ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato on 3 pieces of toasted buttermilk bread.
AKA The Dagwood
AKA The Scooby-Doo
AKA We are going to need a bigger boat. 😁
Oyler Club$8.95
This Texas sized sandwich includes ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. So good it’s going to require both hands.
Lock 31 Brisket Grilled Cheese$8.65
This extra cheesy grilled sandwich with local smoked brisket is one that is hard to pass. Price subject to change with market brisket pricing.
Bridge St. BLT$7.75
Our BLT includes mayo, bacon, lettuce, and fresh local tomatoes.
Copper Cobb Salad$10.85
Our Copper Cobb Salad is a crowd-pleaser and has fresh tomatoes, boiled egg, onions, turkey, ham, bacon, chicken, cucumbers, and shredded mixed cheese.
Leftover Turkey$6.75
Tender brown turkey with american cheese.
Downtown Reuben$7.99
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and house sauce on rye bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 E. Bridge St

Wetumpka AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bush's Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hog Rock Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GTSouth Geek & Gaming Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston