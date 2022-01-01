Copper House Deli

With it's combination of loud & bold flavors, this sandwich is sure to get people talking. We dubbed this the "Close Talker" and it includes our smoked brisket from Georges' River Market & Butchery. Then we take that slow cooked brisket and smother it with pepper-jack cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, banana peppers, onions, and bacon--all sandwiched between two pieces of sourdough bread toasted with garlic spread. It's so good you might want to go right up to someone and tell them, but for their sake we can keep it just between us. 😉

