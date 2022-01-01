Burgers
Copper Kings Burgers
Closed today
33 Reviews
3830 Oceanic Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Location
3830 Oceanic Dr, Oceanside CA 92056
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mangia e Bevi
Mangia e Bevi is a truly authentic Italian restaurant. The menu was inspired by Tore's grandmother and mother. The same dishes that were prepared for Tore as a child are now recreated for you to enjoy. Mangia e Bevi provides you the same cuisine as if you were sitting at a sidewalk cafe in Italy.