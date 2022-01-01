Go
Copper Lantern Sports Bar & Grill

A Family owned business opened in 2003 specializing in home cooked meals and sandwiches. Serving fresh local steaks, including 24oz Porterhouse, every Friday and Saturday night. Watch your favorite sports on one of our flat screens and enjoy a game of pool or shuffleboard with your friends. We also offer a separate area for your private parties or meetings.

101 N Jefferson St • $

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)

Groups
TV
Takeout

101 N Jefferson St

Sigourney IN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
