Go
Copper Moon Coffee image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Copper Moon Coffee

Open today 6:30 AM - 6:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

558 Reviews

$

4729 Meijer Court #102

Lafayette, IN 47905

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Iced Tea
A chilled drink of unsweetened tea. We have the option of a traditional black tea or peach green.
Lemonade
Our delicious lemonade served with your choice of flavor or left plain.
Frappe
This is a coffee drink blended with ice. Made with espresso, milk, and your choice of flavoring.
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar on Bagel$6.00
Sausage, egg and cheddar cheese with blueberry jam on a plain bagel. It's sweet and savory!
Flavored Latte
A latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors too!
Draft Cold Brew
Similar to an iced coffee but way better! It goes down smooth, light acidity, and 3x the caffeine.
Iced Flavored Latte
An iced latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors as well!
Smoothie
A healthier alternative drink that is not too sweet! Made with pureed raw fruit and vanilla yogurt then is blended together with ice. Our flavors change seasonally so be sure to try them all!
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel$6.00
Asiago Bagel, Cream Cheese, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar. This is our most popular breakfast sandwich!
Iced Chai Latte
Made with milk and black tea with chai spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette IN 47905

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mary Lou Donuts -2nd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Igloo Frozen Custard

No reviews yet

Fun. Food. Frozen Custard

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Lafayette

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pizza King

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Copper Moon Coffee

orange star4.4 • 558 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston